Aureus and ChemAxon collaborate on hepatotoxicity database

French drugmaker Aureus Pharma and Hungarian firm ChemAxon say they have been awarded a European Eureka project in partnership with Sanofi-Aventis and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. The project, which is referred to as KnowTox, will seek to develop a hepatotoxicity knowledge base and accompanying suite ofpredictive tools for use by the pharmaceutical industry.
The firms added that liver damage and disease during drug development is a major concern, and while toxicity data does exist it is distributed through numerous sources and cannot be readily accessed. During the work Aureus says it will provide its chemical database expertise, while ChemAxon will develop the required software solutions. It is expected that the KnowTox database and tools will be made commercially available when the project is completed.
