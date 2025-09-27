Saturday 27 September 2025

One To Watch

AusperBio

A clinical-stage biopharma company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies, with an initial focus on achieving functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection.

The company’s lead candidate, AHB-137, is an unconjugated ASO designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB). AHB-137 is currently advancing through multiple Phase II trials globally. AusperBio recently announced the completion of patient enrollment in two Phase II studies evaluating AHB-137 in both treatment-naïve and nucleoside-suppressed CHB patients. 

In late 2024, AusperBio closed a $73 million Series B financing, led by HanKang Capital, with participation from Sherpa Capital, CDH Investments, Qiming Venture Partners, and others. More recently, the company secured an additional $50 million in a Series B+ round to support global expansion of the AHB-137 program and scale up operations. 

AHB-137 has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China’s regulatory authority (CDE) to expedite its development path.

Today's issue

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data reveals potential 1st therapy for post-GLP weight loss
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
CureAlz lands record $50m gift to drive Alzheimer’s research
26 September 2025


