A clinical-stage biopharma company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies, with an initial focus on achieving functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection.

The company’s lead candidate, AHB-137, is an unconjugated ASO designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB). AHB-137 is currently advancing through multiple Phase II trials globally. AusperBio recently announced the completion of patient enrollment in two Phase II studies evaluating AHB-137 in both treatment-naïve and nucleoside-suppressed CHB patients.

In late 2024, AusperBio closed a $73 million Series B financing, led by HanKang Capital, with participation from Sherpa Capital, CDH Investments, Qiming Venture Partners, and others. More recently, the company secured an additional $50 million in a Series B+ round to support global expansion of the AHB-137 program and scale up operations.

AHB-137 has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China’s regulatory authority (CDE) to expedite its development path.