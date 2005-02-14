AustCancer and Bioaccelerate announce positive results

USA-based pharmaceutical development company, Bioaccelerate Holdings has announced good results from a Phase I/II trial evaluating its candidate compound, RP101 (bromovinyl deoxyuridine), in combination with gemcitabine plus cisplatin for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, intended to prevent cells developing resistance to chemotherapy. Bioaccelerate and Australian Cancer Technologies acquired the North American rights to RP101 from German drugmaker ResProtect GmbH last year (Marketletter September 20, 2004).

In an extended Phase I/II clinical study conducted by ResProtect in Germany, 13 patients with metastasized pancreatic cancer were treated with RP101 and gemcitabine plus cisplatin. 10 out of the 13 patients lived or live longer than one year, and six are still alive. Additionally, time to tumor progression was increased to 7.5 months from the 4.75 months observed in the control group.