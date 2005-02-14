Australia backtracks on 12.5% generic price cut

Australian center-right Liberal Party-Nationals coalition government has modified its plan to impose a mandatory 12.5% price cut for all medicines as soon as their patents expire (Marketletter December 20, 2004).
In its campaign ahead of last October's federal election, the government had said the mandatory price cuts would save the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme A$830.0 million ($633.7 million) over the next three financial years. However, Health Minister Tony Abbott has now said the mandatory price cut will apply only once, on expiry, and not to other subsequent versions of the patent-expired drug.
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