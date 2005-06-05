Australia: flu center

The government of Australia has allocated A$23.2 million ($17.6 million) over four years to upgrade the World Health Organization's Melbourne Collaborating Center for Reference and Research on Influenza, one of four but the only one in the southern hemisphere that monitors flu outbreaks, collects samples and advises on which strain should be included in vaccines. The last federal budget allocated A$133.0 million to prepare for a possible flu pandemic, including antiviral drugs.