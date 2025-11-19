AUSTRALIA HEALTH PLAN UNDER STRESS

Australia's health insurance measures, a mixture of government-funded and private health cover, are not going to plan, as members drift away from private health insurance to medicare, the government scheme funded by a levy on incomes. However, the appointment of Carmen lawrence as the new health Minister gives the government a new opportunity to amend its health insurance legislation to halt this trend.

Contributors are leaving private health cover because of the combined expense of private insurance premiums and the compulsory government levy on their incomes that they pay for medicare. To encourage them back, previous Health Minister Graham Richardson advocated a rise in the levy on high-income earners who are without private health cover, thus encouraging them to retain or take out private insurance. Over the past few months there has been speculation that the government would increase the contribution paid by most taxpayers to medicare, in order to draw these people back to private cover.

The trend of high earners away from private health cover to medicare has drawn criticism from the opposition Liberal/ National Party Coalition, which claims that the private health system saves the government A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) a year. On average, it pays for the hospital bills of four out of ten Australians.