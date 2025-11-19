AUSTRALIA HEALTH PLAN UNDER STRESS

Australia's health insurance measures, a mixture of government-funded and private health cover, are not going to plan, as members drift away from private health insurance to medicare, the government scheme funded by a levy on incomes. However, the appointment of Carmen lawrence as the new health Minister gives the government a new opportunity to amend its health insurance legislation to halt this trend.
Contributors are leaving private health cover because of the combined expense of private insurance premiums and the compulsory government levy on their incomes that they pay for medicare. To encourage them back, previous Health Minister Graham Richardson advocated a rise in the levy on high-income earners who are without private health cover, thus encouraging them to retain or take out private insurance. Over the past few months there has been speculation that the government would increase the contribution paid by most taxpayers to medicare, in order to draw these people back to private cover.
The trend of high earners away from private health cover to medicare has drawn criticism from the opposition Liberal/ National Party Coalition, which claims that the private health system saves the government A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) a year. On average, it pays for the hospital bills of four out of ten Australians.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze