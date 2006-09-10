Australia HPV vacc program choices

Australia's Department of Health and Aging is considering an A$50.0 million ($38.6 million) immunization program for school-age girls against the the two strains of human papilloma virus that are responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases, according to government sources.
The decision involves a struggle between UK-headquartered world number two drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's Ceravix, and US drug major Merck & Co's Gardisil. The latter product is due to be available on the Australian market around mid-September. Both firms are lobbying hard for their product to be recommended.
The spokesperson for the Department of Health and Aging told local reporters that no decision has been made on whether to await the launch of GSK's product.
