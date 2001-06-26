Australia's CSL signs $152M deal with Nabi

CSL of Australia has entered into an agreement with the USA's Nabi tobuy the operating assets of a majority of the latter's antibody collection business. The deal covers 47 of Nabi's current 56 antibody collection centers and its testing laboratory.
In return, the Florida-based firm will receive $152 million in cash and will also realize some $20 million upon liquidation of the related net current assets. Nabi noted that it will retain inventory to be used in the production of its biopharmaceutical products. The latter said that the funds will enable it to immediately repay its current bank debt of $20 million and, by retaining nine antibody collection centers, the firm will be able to generate sufficient raw materials for the manufacture of its own antibody-based therapeutic products.
For its part, CSL's managing director, Brian McNamee, said that the acquisition represents a strategic opportunity for the firm "to further develop our core bioplasma business and to expand and enhance our presence in the USA and internationally."
