Australia's drug firms resist new condition

Medicines Australia, the research-based drug firms' trade association in Australia, is resisting a directive by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that would force drugmakers to file six-monthly reports about educational or promotional events that are hosted by Medicines Australia for doctors.

Code "is one of the toughest in any industry"

In July, the ACCC granted conditional approval for the MA's new Code of Conduct, insisting on the restriction. In response, Australia's drugmakers are appealing to the Australian Competition Tribunal, arguing that the Code is already "one of the toughest of any industry in Australia."