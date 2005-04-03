Australia's EpiTan plans UK AIM listing

Australian specialty dermatological group EpiTan is planning to join the Alternative Investment Market of the UK's Stock Exchange by way of a L15.0 million ($28.0 million) placing through broker Teather & Greenwood. It is expected that EpiTan's shares will begin trading on the AIM in May.
The key use of the proceeds will be the funding of the remaining clinical and non-clinical development of Epitan's Melanotan, a synthetic analogue of the naturally-occurring hormone alpha-MSH, which stimulates melanin production. The product is currently in Phase II clinical trials as a preventative treatment for sunburn injury. It is also in Phase II studies in Germany and Finland as a therapeutic treatment for polymorphous light eruption.
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