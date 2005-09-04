Australia's Sigma and Arrow to merge

Australia's largest contract drug manufacturer, Sigma, has announced plans to acquire Arrow Pharmaceuticals, the country's second-biggest generics drugmaker, in a stock deal which, at current prices, would create a group valued at around A$2.2 billion ($1.66 billion).
Under the terms of the merger, Sigma shareholders will receive 4.435 shares for each current share in the new company, to be called Sigma Pharmaceuticals, while Arrow holders will get one for one. In addition, Sigma shareholders will be paid a special dividend of A$0.28 per share, fully franked prior to completion of the deal.
The news sent Sigma's shares soaring 21% to $2.02, adding about A$288.0 million to the firm's market capitalization, while Arrow's stock dipped A$0.21, or 7.6%, to A$2.55 on the announcement. Citigroup health care analyst Andrew Goodsall, quoted by the Sidney Morning Herald, said the strategy behind the merger appears to be logical and would substantially improve Sigma's position in the generics market.
