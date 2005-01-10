Australia's TGA must tighten controls on non-Rx drugs, says Audit Office

More rigor around the systems, procedures and resource management is required within the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration's framework for regulating non-prescription medicines, in order to provide assurance that these are appropriately and cost-effectively regulated, according to the results of an investigation by the country's National Audit Office.

Aspects of risk management for non-prescription drugs require better articulation and structure to support targeting and monitoring of risk treatments, both for manufacturers audited by the TGA (which is part of the Department of Health and Ageing) and for the almost 60% of manufacturers checked by overseas regulators, says the audit report, adding that risk management would also be better informed by greater utilization of information available. While the TGA's regulatory framework is supported by a substantial number of standard operating procedures, greater clarity and guidance is required for some key aspects of the Administration's regulatory functions, and there are also some gaps in documented procedures, it notes.