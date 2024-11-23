Australia Suspends RU-486 Trials

The Australian government has suspended trials of the controversial oral abortifacient mifepristone, formerly known as RU-486, which was originally developed by Hoechst Roussel. The suspension appears to be a result of fears that the women taking part may not have been properly informed of possible side effects with the drug. Side effects may include vaginal bleeding, nausea, vomiting, rashes, malaise and uterine pain caused by the required co-administration of a gemeprost pessary.
