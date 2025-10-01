Australian Govt Report Blasts Factor f and PBS

Australia's Factor f scheme, under which pharmaceutical manufacturers are compensated for keeping down prices of products provided through the Pharmaceutical benefits Scheme, should not be resurrected in its present form after it expires in 1999, a report by the Industry Commission has recommended.

The federal government has said the scheme will be revived, but the Commission says its problems are so serious that this must be accompanied by comprehensive reform of Factor f, the PBS and the general regulatory environment. "The extent of specialized government intervention and the current tension between health and industry policies make further reform essential," it says.

Factor f forms part of the government's Pharmaceutical Industry Development Program. It provides companies with lump-sum compensation for low PBS prices, and requires them to increase their investments in R&D or value-added production. However, says the report, it is hampered by severe administrative problems and does not operate in a transparent manner. Some companies have been overcompensated, while others are excluded and some receive special arrangements. Any successor to Factor f should be comprehensively redesigned and make lower compensation payments, it says.