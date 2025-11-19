AUSTRALIAN MOVES TO CUT DRUG WASTE

The Australian Health Ministry has introduced new Pharmaceutical benefits Scheme "safety net" arrangements, to stop people from getting more prescription drugs than they need.
On January 1, a single annual prescription limit of A$400 ($283.60) was introduced for general patients, after which a charge of A$2.60 is made for further approved prescriptions for the rest of the year. Concession cardholders will still remain eligible for free medicines after they reach this limit. The Ministry says dispensing data shows that the average number of prescription drugs dispensed for each person who has reached their limit rises from 12 a month in the middle of the year to 20 at the end of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze