AUSTRALIAN MOVES TO CUT DRUG WASTE

The Australian Health Ministry has introduced new Pharmaceutical benefits Scheme "safety net" arrangements, to stop people from getting more prescription drugs than they need.

On January 1, a single annual prescription limit of A$400 ($283.60) was introduced for general patients, after which a charge of A$2.60 is made for further approved prescriptions for the rest of the year. Concession cardholders will still remain eligible for free medicines after they reach this limit. The Ministry says dispensing data shows that the average number of prescription drugs dispensed for each person who has reached their limit rises from 12 a month in the middle of the year to 20 at the end of the year.