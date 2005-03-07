Australian pharma challenge to govt

Pharmaceutical industry association Medicines Australia has called on the government for a White Paper on future access to subsidized drugs under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. In its submission to the federal budget, the group challenges government estimates of future PBS drug costs (Marketletters passim) and says the savings and other benefits achieved by the use of modern drugs have been given insufficient weight, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
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