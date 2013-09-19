Australian pharma urges govt on jobs

The government can help defend Australia's pharmaceuticals sector employees against further job losses by implementing recommendations of the Pharmaceuticals Industry Strategy Group's Final Report, the trade body Medicines Australia's chief executive, Ian Chalmers, has declared.

The report was released on January 30 by the Minister for Innovation, Industry, Science and Research, Senator Kim Carr. It recommends that Australian's government sets up a strategic industry investment fund to support major pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D activity. and calls for measures to reverse the nation's declining global competitiveness as a destination for clinical trials.