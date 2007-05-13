Australian R&D tax breaks announced

Changes to R&D tax concessions recently announced by Australian Prime Minister John Howard and Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane will boost investment in the country's innovation A$1.0 billion ($825.5 million) and confirm Australia's status as a world leading investment location, officials claim.

The change to extend the beneficial ownership test for the 175% R&D tax concession, which comes into effect July 1, will allow claims for research projects undertaken in Australia, regardless of where global biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms hold their intellectual property.

Senior Investment Commissioner for North America Fred Welz said the tax move would be welcomed at BIO 2007 (which took place in Boston, USA, over May 6 to 9), where the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms gathered to discuss deals, exchange information and network. More than 57 such Australian companies and organizations exhibited, part of the 400-strong delegation - making Australia one of the largest country representations at BIO 2007, said Invest Australia.