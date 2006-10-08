Australian researchers develop new technologies for synthetic vaccines

Researchers at the Cooperative Research Centre for Vaccine Technology (CRC-VT) in Australia have developed two technologies that enable short synthetic peptides to induce immunity in humans.

These synthetic vaccines, it is claimed, produce strong and long-lasting immune responses, can be targeted to enable treatment of chronic diseases and cancers, are potentially safer, less expensive and more convenient than existing therapies, especially for patients with chronic diseases.

In December 2005, global, USA-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer signed a licensing agreement with the CRC-VT to acquire the rights to non-human animal uses of its helper epitope technology.