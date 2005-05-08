Australian Rx nos drop, drug prices rise

42 million prescriptions were written in Australia in the first three months of this year, compared with 44 million in first- quarter 2004, reports the Health Insurance Commission. During first-quarter 2005, Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme co-payment levels for general consumers went up to A$28.60 ($22.30), a rise of A$4.90, while for concession-holders, who receive 80% of all prescriptions, they rose A$0.80 to A$4.60.

Meantime, drug prices grew 16.8% in the quarter, boosting the national inflation rate to 2.4%, reports the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In comparison, house prices rose 1.4%, domestic holiday travel and accommodation costs increased 4.2% and the price of secondary school education was up 7.0%.

These new data were reported shortly after the government began formal talks with the Pharmacy Guild concerning PBS dispensing arrangements over the next five years. The government envisages spending A$11.75 billion on payments to pharmacy over the period, and the talks will explore the possibility of pharmacists' discounting to consumers, with the co-payment as the maximum rather than the mandatory price for PBS drugs for which the listed price exceeds to co-payment.