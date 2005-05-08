Australian Rx nos drop, drug prices rise

42 million prescriptions were written in Australia in the first three months of this year, compared with 44 million in first- quarter 2004, reports the Health Insurance Commission. During first-quarter 2005, Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme co-payment levels for general consumers went up to A$28.60 ($22.30), a rise of A$4.90, while for concession-holders, who receive 80% of all prescriptions, they rose A$0.80 to A$4.60.
Meantime, drug prices grew 16.8% in the quarter, boosting the national inflation rate to 2.4%, reports the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In comparison, house prices rose 1.4%, domestic holiday travel and accommodation costs increased 4.2% and the price of secondary school education was up 7.0%.
These new data were reported shortly after the government began formal talks with the Pharmacy Guild concerning PBS dispensing arrangements over the next five years. The government envisages spending A$11.75 billion on payments to pharmacy over the period, and the talks will explore the possibility of pharmacists' discounting to consumers, with the co-payment as the maximum rather than the mandatory price for PBS drugs for which the listed price exceeds to co-payment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze