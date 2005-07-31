Australian Rx numbers drop as prices rise

Following price rises for Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme-subsidized drugs at the start of the year, Australian patients have cut their use dramatically, reports the Health Insurance Commission. 42.0 million prescriptions were filled in the first three months of this year, compared with 44.0 million in the same quarter of 2004. The PBS now costs around A$6.00 billion annually ($4.58 billion), it says.

The price of a prescription increased A$4.90 in January to A$28.60 for general consumers and A$0.80 to A$4.60 for concession cardholders. Kieran Schneeman, chief executive of the drug industry group Medicines Australia, said manufacturers' data suggest a larger-than-usual decline in the use of drugs to treat cholesterol and high blood pressure.