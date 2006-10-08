Australian/South African collaboration on HIV/AIDS

A group of South African specialists has been recruited by Australian biotechnology firm Virax Holdings to conduct clinical trials of its HIV/AIDS product candidate VIR201 in the worst affected regions of the county. The South African Medicines Control Council has approved the project and will be funded by a global business consortium, led by BHP Billiton.

VIR201 is a Co-X-Gene alternative to conventional treatments that produce significant side effects and which tend to become less effective over time. Australian trials among 40 HIV-positive patients have found that the drug reduced their HIV viral load by a factor of 10.