Australian study of pharma-sponsored research finds "questionable practices"

A new study into the research relationships between medical specialists and the pharmaceutical industry in Australia has found a number of potentially problematic outcomes, such as failure to publish key findings, editing of reports and concealment of negative results, says study leader David Henry, professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Newcastle.
The research, published in The Medical Journal of Australia June 6 issue, found that 8.6% of respondents, equal to 21% of those with an active research relationship with the industry, had experienced at least one event that could represent breaches of research integrity. 196 respondents (24% of the total) cited 374 potentially undesirable outcomes of their collaboration.
The most often-reported outcome was premature termination of trials, noted by 114 (14%). Additional comments said premature termination was justified if due to adverse events experienced by participants or in trials overseas, or safety concerns raised by preclinical studies. Other reasons were slow recruitment, lack of clinical benefit and commercial considerations. The next most frequent occurrence, reported by 100 respondents (12%), was a report's first draft being written by staff in a company or contract research organization. Additional comments included that: drafts were well-written, accurate and balanced; investigator input was sought and changes incorporated into the report; and drafting by the firm was "standard practice under good clinical research practice guidelines." Underlying this was the sense that companies should be responsible for writing internal reports, say the authors; one respondent noted that, if the questionnaire had specifically referred to papers for publication, it would be unacceptable for company staff to draft the first report.
