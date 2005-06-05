Wednesday 19 November 2025

Australis's TGA seeks greater powers

5 June 2005

National drug regulator, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration is seeking increased power over pharmaceutical companies amid claims that an arthritis drug may have contributed to the deaths of 30 people in Australia. Royal Adelaide Hospital rheumatoligist Les Cleland said a study of Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) indicated there could be increased risk of heart attack or stroke (Marketletters passim), but regulators there and in the USA are unable to make companies carry out additional trials once a drug is approved.

The ATGA wants to close "this loophole," according to the administration's medical director, John McEwen, who stated that the agency wanted its ability to apply conditions to drug licences "put beyond dispute." The ATGA intends to apply for the power to be included in forthcoming legislation to establish a trans-Tasman regulatory agency, the Marketletter's local sources note.

