Austria's new drug regime challenged by industry

Pharmig, the Austrian drug industry association, has questioned aspects of a new system introduced to control drug reimbursement costs and which, says the group's general secretary Jan Oliver Huber, could endanger patients' health.

His main focus is the new categories, or "boxes," in which all reimbursable drugs have been reclassified. This system also includes a "no-box" of 2,500 products which the health funds will reimburse only in special cases.