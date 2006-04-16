Austrian pharma and doctors find new Rx ideas uninspiring

A long-standing dispute between the Austrian government on the one hand and doctors and the pharmacists asso-ciation, Pharmig, on the other, has gained pace as the government seems likely to target prescription costs for its next round of health reforms. In 2002, the German govern-ment brought in changes to prescription regulations so that the practitioner merely identified the active ingredient and the pharmacist selected from the three cheapest drugs avail-able. Doctors can overrule this decision in certain cases.

A new electronic health card and the introduction of a medicines law, in January this year, prohibiting rebates suggest that the government is preparing the ground for more price controls.

The Austrian doctors association (OAK) has criticized the German scheme on the grounds that it creates excessive bureaucracy for pharmacists and confuses patients.