Authorized generics probe mulled by US FTC

The US Federal Trade Commission would be wise to consider seriously a request by three Senators for it to investigate the competitive effects of the use of authorized generics, according to FTC Commissioner Jon Leibowitz.

Senators Charles Grassley, Patrick Leahy and John Rockefeller told the FTC they "have heard concerns that the practice of authorized generics could have a negative impact on competition for both blockbuster and smaller drugs, because the generic industry would be less inclined to invest in their production. Consequently, if the generic industry were to be less incentivized to produce such generic drugs to compete with name brand drugs, it is possible that fewer generic drugs would come to market and the prices for certain drugs would remain high for consumers."