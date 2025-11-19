AutoImmune/Gene Pharming arthritis research colaboration

- AutoImmune of the USA and Gene Pharming Europe BV of Leiden in the Netherlands have set up a joint research project for the development of human collagen as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Gene Pharming will develop transgenic animals for the production of human collagen, and AutoImmune will conduct preclinical tests of the recombinant material in animal models of RA. Ultimately, the two companies hope that the research collaboration will lead to an oral treatment of the disease.