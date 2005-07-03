Auxilium raises $40.4M in placing

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, a specialty drug company that develops and markets products for urology and sexual health, says that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional and other accredited investors, including existing stockholders and affiliated entities, for the private placement of approximately 8.2 million shares of common stock at a price of around $4.90 per share, together with warrants to buy 2.06 million additional shares at $5.84 each, for a total purchase price of $40.4 million.
The placement is expected to close on or before July 13, and is subject to certain closing conditions. Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the lead placement agent for the transaction.
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