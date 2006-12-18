Avalon's anticancer candidate shows early promise

The USA's Avalon Pharmaceuticals presented data at the American Society of Hematology's 48th annual meeting, held in Orlando, Florida, demonstrating that its drug candidate AVN944 had a statistically meaningful impact on IMPDH and other proteins that are critical to activities in cancer cells, including some of those involved in nucleotide biosynthesis, energy, metabolism, DNA replication, apoptosis and cell cycle contol.
The data were collected in an ongoing Phase I open-label, repeat dose-escalation study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the agent in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies and to determine the optimal dose for Phase II efficacy trials. Further data from an interim analysis is expected to be available shortly, Avalon noted.
"IMPDH is highly upregulated in most hematological cancers and in many solid tumors," said Beverly Mitchell, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, USA. "IMPDH plays an essential role in cancer cell synthesis of DNA and RNA, and the inhibition of IMPDH represents a new and potentially important approach to the treatment of cancer," she added.
