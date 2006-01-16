Avalon's AVN944 enters Ph I

Avalon Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based small-molecule therapeutics firm, has dosed the first participants in a Phase I clinical trial of its anticancer drug candidate AVN944 in patients with advanced hematological malignancies.

The Phase I open-label, repeat dose-escalation study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the agent in adult patients with advanced hematological malignancies including those with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. The study results will help determine the optimal dose with which to advance Phase II efficacy trials.

In the current study, as many as 36 patients could receive AVN944 at or near the optimal dose. Current plans are to conduct this trial at five leading cancer centers in the USA.