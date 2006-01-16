Avalon's AVN944 enters Ph I

Avalon Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based small-molecule therapeutics firm, has dosed the first participants in a Phase I clinical trial of its anticancer drug candidate AVN944 in patients with advanced hematological malignancies.
The Phase I open-label, repeat dose-escalation study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the agent in adult patients with advanced hematological malignancies including those with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. The study results will help determine the optimal dose with which to advance Phase II efficacy trials.
In the current study, as many as 36 patients could receive AVN944 at or near the optimal dose. Current plans are to conduct this trial at five leading cancer centers in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze