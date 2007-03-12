Avalon signs $200M Merck & Co R&D accord

The USA's Avalon Pharmaceuticals has entered a drug discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with drug major Merck & Co focused on inhibitors for an undisclosed target that is important in the development of cancer.
As part of the alliance, Avalon will use its AvalonRx platform to screen a select set of compounds from Merck's proprietary compound library and identify hits against this target that is generally regarded as intractable based on the difficulty in identifying inhibitors. Germantown, Maryland-based Avalon will select compound families and optimize them to a preclinical candidate selection stage, while Merck will be responsible for the clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization of any potential product candidates to emerge from the alliance.
Under the terms of the agreement, Avalon may receive discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestones payments exceeding $200.0 million, as well as royalties on any potential future marketed products. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
