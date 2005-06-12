Avanir's anthrax Ab shows promise in trial

US drugmaker Avanir Pharmaceuticals says that new data presented at the general meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, held June 5-9 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, has revealed the potential utility of its fully-human monoclonal antibody, AVP 21D9, as a treatment against inhalation anthrax.

The results demonstrate that one dose (lowest dose tested 1mg/kg) of AVP 21D9 completely protected rabbits challenged with a nasally-administered dose of Bacillus anthracis. In addition, all animals that were re-challenged three weeks later with anthrax but without additional treatment survived, the group noted. It was found that the agent worked synergistically with the antibiotic ciprofloxacin to protect mice and guinea pigs.

"These data demonstrate that Avanir's anti-PA human monoclonal antibody is very effective in protecting rabbits against anthrax spore challenge," noted Johnny Peterson of the University of Texas Medical Branch, USA, who presented the results at the meeting. "The rabbit model is one of the recognized models for determining efficacy of anti-anthrax antibodies. These data indicate that AVP 21D9 may provide the necessary immediate protection following anthrax exposure," he added.