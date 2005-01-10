Avastin cleared for cancer in Switzerland

Swiss drug major Roche says that its angiogenesis inhibitor Avastin (bevacizumab) has been cleared by the Swiss health authority, Swissmedic, for the treatment of patients with previously untreated metastatic cancer of the colon or rectum, marking the first approval of an innovative anti-angiogenesis agent in Europe, according to the firm.
Avastin has been cleared for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic cancer of the colon or rectum in combination with the commonly-used chemotherapy regimens of intravenous 5-fluorouracil/folinic acid or intravenous 5-fluorouracil/folinic acid/irinotecan, the company said.
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