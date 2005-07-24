AVAX to start trials of M-Vax in cancer

US biopharmaceutical firm AVAX Technologies has initiated enrollment in a clinical trial of M-Vax for the treatment of patients with Stage III and IV melanoma across seven test sites in the USA. In addition, the firm has commenced a study in patients with metastatic peritoneal cancer in France. Both studies will measure safety and include an immunological measure of vaccine activity as assessed by Delayed Type Hypersensitivity Testing.
The agent is part of AVAX' AC Vaccine cancer therapeutic platform, which involves attaching a small chemical to tumor cells. This so-called hapten modification allows the tumor to stimulate a T cell-based immune attack, by the patient's immune system, against itself.
Richard Rainey, president of the Philadelphia-headquartered firm, stated that, "in addition to our existing programs, we are also planning clinical trials in France and the USA that will include lung cancer and metastatic colon and ovarian cancers. Initiation of these programs will allow us to build momentum towards the commercial launch of our vaccine in addition to demonstrating the universal applicability of the AC Vaccine as a platform technology for the treatment of cancer."
