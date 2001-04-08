Aventis insulin plant

Aventis has started work on a new insulin plant in Frankfurt, Germany,for which 150 million euros ($132 million) has been set aside. The company said that its diabetes treatment Lantus (insulin glargine), which has been on the German market since June 2000, will be produced at the plant. Lantus was approved in the USA a year ago (Marketletter May 1, 2000), and is due to be launched there in May this year.
