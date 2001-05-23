Aventis' Lantus launched in USA

Aventis' long-acting basal insulin Lantus (insulin glargine) for thecontrol of hyperglycemia related to type 1 or type 2 diabetes is now prescribable in the USA. The once-daily injection, initially launched in Germany last year (Marketletter June 19, 2000), has been shown in clinical studies to be as effective as intermediate-acting insulin, and has the potential to improve metabolic control in diabetic patients.
