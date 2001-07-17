Aventis licenses cancer drug from Ajinomoto

The worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market Ajinomoto ofJapan's anticancer agent AVE8062 (formerly AC-7700) have been licensed to Aventis Pharma. The drug, which targets tumor blood vessels that supply cancer cells and results in a vasculature shutdown to starve the tumor, has been shown to be active against various types of late-stage cancers which are unresponsive to chemotherapy. Clinical trials for AVE8062 are expected to begin later this year in the USA and Europe.
Under the terms of the agreement, Aventis receives worldwide rights to the product in exchange for certain milestone and royalty payments to Ajinomoto.
