Aventis Pharma launches new wave of e-detailing initiatives

The US arm of Aventis Pharma has opened its new state-of-the-arte-detailing sales call center in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and has launched an e-detailing pilot scheme with approximately 4,000 physicians throughout North America.

Aventis says the call center is one of several new e-detailing initiatives intended to increase direct-to-physician communications, using various technology channels including the Internet and high-speed telecommunications lines.