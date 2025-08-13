Aventis Pipeline Rich In Near-Term Prospects

The merger of Hoechst and Rhone-Poulenc's life sciences businesses(Marketletter December 7) has created a pharmaceutical R&D giant, with a budget of around $2.5 billion on a 1997 pro forma basis, one of the largest in the industry. Aventis Pharma, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, will have around 60 projects in clinical trials and expects to be able to launch nearly 30 products between 1999 and 2002, including vaccines and biologicals.

This pipeline is likely to be reviewed and trimmed back to a more manageable size over the coming months, but Aventis believes that, with usual drug development attrition rates factored in, it has enough resources to maintain the promising projects. The new company will have near-term development programs coming to fruition in cardiovascular disease, anti-infectives, oncology, vaccines, respiratory medicine, diabetes, central nervous system diseases, bone and hormone replacement therapies and biologicals.

The merger seems to be of benefit to both groups, with Hoechst Marion Roussel bringing what is widely-regarded as a strong near-term pipeline (including several drugs with sales potential forecast to be more than $450 million apiece) while Rhone-Poulenc Rorer contributes products still showing strong sales growth, such as the low molecular weight heparin Lovenox (enoxaparin) and the anticancer drug Taxotere (docetaxel), which will help fund Aventis' R&D activities.