AVEO in-licenses Mitsubishi's MP-412

Privately-held US cancer specialist AVEO Pharmaceuticals has struck a deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Pharma Corp acquiring an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the latter's novel multiple kinase inhibitor, MP-412, in all territories outside of Asia.

AVEO expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration and commence clinical studies by third-quarter 2006. It plans to initially develop MP-412 for the treatment of solid tumors and will apply its Human Response Prediction platform to identify patient populations likely to be responsive to MP-412. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Tuan Ha-Ngoc, AVEO's chief executive, stated that MP-412 has the potential to "address large unmet medical needs in cancer," adding that it represents the first results from its in-licensing initiative designed to leverage its novel platform, which can determine the genetic profiles of potentially-responsive populations.