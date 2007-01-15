Friday 22 November 2024

Aveo licenses oncology candidate from Kirin

15 January 2007

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Aveo Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in the development of cancer treatments, says it has obtained an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the selective, once-daily vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor, KRN951, from Japan's Kirin Brewery. Financial terms of the deal, which covers all territories outside Asia, were not disclosed.

The compound is currently being assessed in a Phase I trial in 30 patients with advanced solid tumors. Results, presented at the recent European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer - National Cancer Institute - American Association for Cancer Research (EORT-NCI-AACR) meeting in Prague in the Czech Republic, demonstrated that seven patients with refractory renal cell carcinoma have achieved stable disease or a partial response to treatment, with one subject exhibiting a response lasting more than 2.5 years.

Aveo said that it plans to initiate Phase II studies of the drug by the middle of the year, with renal cell carcinoma as its initial target indication. The firm added that it would also develop the agent as a combination therapy for several other solid tumor types, using its Human Response Prediction platform to identify the best chemotherapy combinations and patient populations.

