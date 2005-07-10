AVI BioPharma submits IND for HCV drug

Portland, Oregon, USA-based drugmaker AVI BioPharma has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its antisense RNA treatment for hepatitis C virus, AVI-4065, which is part of the firm's Neugene pipeline.
As proposed in the IND application, the initial multicenter Phase Ib clinical trial will include up to 50 patients in three treatment groups: a control arm; and two groups of patients with chronic, active HCV, including patients who are newly-diagnosed; and those who have failed the current standard of care, which is interferon and ribavirin and will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and viral response to daily treatment.
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