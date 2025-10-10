Friday 10 October 2025

AviadoBio

A UK-based gene therapy company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The company’s lead candidate, AVB-101, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy designed to restore progranulin production in patients with FTD caused by GRN mutations (FTD-GRN). The programme is being evaluated in the ASPIRE-FTD Phase I/II trial in the UK and US as of Q3 2025.

Founded in 2019 out of research from King’s College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute, AviadoBio has raised funding from investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Monograph Capital, F-Prime Capital, and the Dementia Discovery Fund.

In October 2025, the company entered an exclusive option and licence agreement with UgeneX Therapeutics to develop UGX-202, an optogenetic gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases, in a deal worth up to $413 million in potential milestones and royalties. AviadoBio also maintains a broader strategic collaboration with Astellas Pharma, established in 2024, covering neurodegenerative gene therapies with a potential total value of up to £1.8 billion.

Latest AviadoBio News

AviadoBio to pay up to $413 million for UgeneX gene therapy rights
9 October 2025
Astellas inks gene therapy deal with AviadoBio
8 October 2024
AviadoBio appoints David Cooper as CMO
2 August 2022
