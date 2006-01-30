Saturday 8 November 2025

Avicena's HD-02 shows promise in early Huntingtons study

30 January 2006

California, USA-based pharmaceutical firm Avicena says that the results from a Phase I/II study of its drug candidate HD-02, used in the treatment of Huntington's disease, demonstrate that the compound is safe and well-tolerated by patients at a dosage of 8g per day. Analysis of the findings also showed that patients receiving the drug experienced elevated serum and brain levels of creatine during treatment. The study, which was supported by the US National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, was published in detail in the academic journal Neurology.

The trial, which was a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment that ran for 16 weeks, enrolled a total of 64 subjects. Additional data showed that levels of serum 8-hydroxy-2'-deoxyguanosine, which is produced by oxidative damage to DNA and is found at elevated levels in Huntinton's disease patients, were reduced during treatment.

The researchers say they will use the data from this trial to design late-stage studies of the compound, primarily to assess its efficacy in slowing the progression of Huntington's disease. The company added that it is currently examining the effect of higher doses of the drug in an open-label Phase II assessment.

