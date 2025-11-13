Thursday 13 November 2025

One To Watch

Avid Bioservices

A US-based CDMO specialising in biologics process development and GMP manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical clients.

Avid Bioservices (Nasdaq: CDMO) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Tustin, California, specialising in biologics process development and GMP manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical clients. 

The company offers end-to-end services including mammalian cell line development, upstream/downstream process optimisation and clinical-to-commercial manufacturing. 

In recent years, Avid has undergone strategic corporate developments including a $1.1 billion acquisition agreement with GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners, signalling a transition to private ownership and broader growth ambitions. 

Leadership changes include the appointment of Kenneth Bilenberg as CEO and Dave Stewart as Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, reflecting an emphasis on scaling operations and broadening service capacity.

Latest Avid Bioservices News

Avid Bioservices creates technology and transformation role amid strategic expansion
11 November 2025
