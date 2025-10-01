Avid To develop Protease Inhibitor?

- Avid Corp has negotiated an option to license a second generation protease inhibitor, DMP 450, from DuPont Merck. On the basis of preclinical and Phase I data, Avid feels that the drug deserves further evaluation as a treatment for HIV. Avid chief executive Forrest Anthony noted that DMP 450 has good absorption, achieves sustained levels in the blood and is easy to synthesize. The company expects to exercise its option in the next few months and develop the product "promptly." Under the terms of the agreement, Avid would get worldwide marketing rights in return for milestone and royalty payments.