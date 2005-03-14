Thursday 18 June 2026

Avidex in deal with Active Biotech to develop Anyara

14 March 2005

Oxford, UK-based Avidex has entered an agreement with Active Biotech AB of Sweden covering the use of the former's monoclonal T cell receptor technology to help the latter firm to develop the cancer immunotherapeutic, Anyara. Avidex' mTCR product will be used by Active for product characterization of Anyara during its clinical development. Commercial terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Neill Moray MacKenzie, chief business officer at the UK company, said: "Avidex' ability to routinely produce mTCRs with nano to pico-molar affinity has generated significant interest in using the technology as a validation tool from companies developing cancer and viral vaccines and immunotherapeutics. Today's announcement marks our first commercial deal in this area but we also anticipate that the potential to validate the levels of T cell epitopes in cancer cells in clinical samples will prove attractive to a number of partners - immunoinformatics is a growing field."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze