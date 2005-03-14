Avidex in deal with Active Biotech to develop Anyara

Oxford, UK-based Avidex has entered an agreement with Active Biotech AB of Sweden covering the use of the former's monoclonal T cell receptor technology to help the latter firm to develop the cancer immunotherapeutic, Anyara. Avidex' mTCR product will be used by Active for product characterization of Anyara during its clinical development. Commercial terms of the alliance were not disclosed.
Neill Moray MacKenzie, chief business officer at the UK company, said: "Avidex' ability to routinely produce mTCRs with nano to pico-molar affinity has generated significant interest in using the technology as a validation tool from companies developing cancer and viral vaccines and immunotherapeutics. Today's announcement marks our first commercial deal in this area but we also anticipate that the potential to validate the levels of T cell epitopes in cancer cells in clinical samples will prove attractive to a number of partners - immunoinformatics is a growing field."
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