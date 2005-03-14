Thursday 18 June 2026

Avidex Technology develops new immunotherapy protein platform

14 March 2005

UK biotechnology firm Avidex has achieved the first ever instance of directed evolution of soluble, high-affinity monoclonal T cell receptors by phage display, opening up future possibilities of TCR-based immunotherapeutics.

James Noble, Avidex' chief executive, commented: "this is an amazing achievement for a small biotech company given the enormous technical hurdles. Avidex can routinely produce high-affinity mTCRs and is developing a new protein therapeutic platform based on phage display. Companies like Cambridge Antibody Technology, Dyax and Morphosys all started out with such platforms but on the antibody side. Avidex is the only company worldwide that produces naturally-folded, soluble and now high-affinity human mTCRs using phage display. This opens up significant new avenues for immunotherapy for the treatment of major diseases such as autoimmune diseases, viral diseases and cancer."

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