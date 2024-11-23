Avigen IPO Anounced

- The US gene therapy company Avigen has announced an initial public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8.00 per share. There is an additional 375,000 of common stock to cover over-allotments. The firm said it expects to receive around $17.7 million in net proceeds from the offering, and will use the proceeds to repay certain indebtedness, R&D leasehold improvements and capital equipment, working capital and general corporate purposes.